Another Krispy Krunchy Chicken planned in Dayton area

A three piece combo at Krispy Krunchy Chicken. Bill Lackey/Staff
A three piece combo at Krispy Krunchy Chicken. Bill Lackey/Staff

Business
By Kaitlin Schroeder
28 minutes ago
The fast food brand has grown by operating inside convenience stores.

Another Krispy Krunchy Chicken location appears to be coming to the Dayton area.

A building permit application filed in Montgomery County calls for renovating Caesar’s Drive Thru at the corner of Miamisburg Centerville and McEwen roads in Washington Twp. to set up for the fast food restaurant.

A message was left for the Caesar’s Drive Thru owner seeking more information on the project timeline.

The Cajun-style fried chicken chain can be found operating as a “store within a store” in 48 states, often inside gas station convenience stores but also in shopping malls, colleges, and supermarkets.

The stores aren’t fast food franchises, but instead all buy into Krispy Krunchy’s program of products.

Krispy Krunchy can already be found in the region, including in Bellbrook, Troy, Covington, Dayton, Kettering, and Germantown.

The brand has built a cult following around the U.S. and appears poised for more locations. According to Nation’s Restaurant News, private equity firm Main Post Partners announced Dec. 7 it invested in the chicken company and the plan is to grow the brand and build awareness.

