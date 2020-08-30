Appliances popular purchase during pandemic

Whether you’re looking for a kitchen appliance or a washer or dryer, it can be hard to know where to start. Not to mention, you have to consider all the new appliance features. Are you looking for a smart appliance? Or, are you looking for an appliance without all of those bells and whistles? How big of an appliance do you need? No matter what you are looking for, it’s important to invest in an appliance that fits your lifestyle.

Better Business Bureau offers these tips to consider when buying appliances: