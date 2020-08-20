B2B awards: Area companies win awards

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

Thompson Hine planning practice honored

Thompson Hine LLP has announced that its Personal & Succession Planning practice is one of only four ranked in the top band in Ohio in Chambers High Net Worth 2020, the fifth edition of Chambers & Partners’ publication covering the private wealth market in key global jurisdictions and featuring the world’s leading advisers to high net worth individuals and families. The firm has been recognized in the directory since its inaugural edition in 2016.

According to the directory, “Thompson Hine is ‘a top-notch firm with top-notch people,’ says an impressed source. Its personal succession planning practice wins high praise from interviewees in Ohio. One notes that the team ‘provides innovative and cutting-edge legal work,’ and another says that ‘they provide exceptional technical expertise.’”

Of practice group leader Mark Conway, who is personally ranked in the top band in Ohio, the guide says, “He is particularly highly regarded for advising business owners on tax and business succession planning. An interviewee enthuses: ‘He is very highly regarded. He is very personable and very highly respected as a technical practitioner and counsellor.’ Various sources describe Conway as ‘tremendous,’ ‘excellent’ and ‘a dedicated and knowledgeable professional.’”

Thompson Hine was recognized for the 19th year in a row as a leading law firm in Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business, which ranks lawyers according to technical legal ability, professional conduct, customer service, commercial awareness, diligence and commitment, based on interviews with clients and peers. In the 2020 edition, the firm is named a top firm in 12 practice areas.

Edison State board members receive top honors

Two longstanding members of the Edison State Community College Board of Trustees received esteemed community honors recently. Tom Milligan, co-owner of Western Ohio Cut Stone and Darryl Mehaffie, a retired educator, both received awards of distinction from their respective communities.

Milligan, who has been on Edison State’s board for 21 years, having been selected by the governor in 1999, received the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Zenith Award. For thirty consecutive years, this award has been presented annually to an individual who has dedicated themselves to a lifetime of community service to Shelby County.

The criteria for nomination include, but are not limited to, activity in service groups, leadership efforts, philanthropy, community causes championed, civic participation, and overall volunteer commitment.

The Sidney Shelby County Chamber of Commerce describes the award’s purpose in the following way: “To honor Shelby County community leaders whose lifetime of community service has had a profound impact on the quality of life in Shelby County.”

Edison State board member Darryl Mehaffie received a prestigious award, being recognized again for “significant contributions” to the community.

At the July 9 meeting of the Darke County Historical Society (DCHS) operating as Garst Museum, Mehaffie was recognized as this year’s Heritage Award recipient. Having served since 1987, Mehaffie was also recognized as a new emeritus member of the DCHS.

DCHS’s Heritage Award was created to recognize outstanding citizens or organizations for their distinguished contributions or actions of unusual excellence that help connect people to Darke County’s past.

With his 30-plus year impact as a trustee of the Garst Museum, Mehaffie worked to secure legislative passage of state Capital Improvement Funds for Phase 1, which builds on the other initiatives to enhance the overall experience and greatness of the Garst Museum. With his long list of service to his community and his extraordinary contributions to connect people to the history of the county and for the arts, the accolades bestowed on him are truly worth noting.

