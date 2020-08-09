BBB: How to hire a computer repair company

With a lot of time at home these past few months, you’ve likely been either working from home on your computer, banking and shopping online or using your computer for fun. If you’ve been experiencing issues with your computer or your computer has any damages, you may want to find a computer repair company to ensure you can continue using your computer as expected.
A computer repair company should be able to do anything from removing viruses from your computer to replacing damaged parts. It’s important to find a company who can offer you good quality work at a reasonable price. You want it done right the first time in the least amount of time possible. In addition, it’s important that you leave your computer in the hands of a business you trust.
Better Business Bureau offers these tips for hiring a computer repair company:
● Ask friends and family for recommendations.
● Get references and call them to ask about their experience.
● Get three different estimates that include materials and service costs.
● Consider reputation and length of time in business.
● Check the internet for reviews and customer complaints.
● Be sure the business you hire is experienced with working on your specific device, hardware, software, virus removal and data recovery.
● Visit the shop you’re considering. Ask questions (i.e. What is the minimum charge? How long will the job take? Will you be able to save my files?)
● Ask about training, certification and licensing as appropriate. For instance, Apple and Microsoft provide certificates for technicians who complete software training.
● Ask about what parts they intend to use to fix your computer. Be sure they are only using quality parts for your device.
● Find a service that is 24/7 if possible, as you never know when your computer will break down.
● Don’t pay until service is complete. Use a credit card in case you need to dispute the charge later.
For more information about hiring a computer repair company, visit bbb.org or call 937-222-5825 or (800) 776-5301. BBB can provide lists of BBB Accredited Businesses in the industry and Business Profiles on ones you may be considering.