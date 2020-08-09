BBB: How to hire a computer repair company

● Get three different estimates that include materials and service costs.

● Consider reputation and length of time in business.

● Check the internet for reviews and customer complaints.

● Be sure the business you hire is experienced with working on your specific device, hardware, software, virus removal and data recovery.

● Visit the shop you’re considering. Ask questions (i.e. What is the minimum charge? How long will the job take? Will you be able to save my files?)

● Ask about training, certification and licensing as appropriate. For instance, Apple and Microsoft provide certificates for technicians who complete software training.

● Ask about what parts they intend to use to fix your computer. Be sure they are only using quality parts for your device.

● Find a service that is 24/7 if possible, as you never know when your computer will break down.

● Don’t pay until service is complete. Use a credit card in case you need to dispute the charge later.

For more information about hiring a computer repair company, visit bbb.org or call 937-222-5825 or (800) 776-5301. BBB can provide lists of BBB Accredited Businesses in the industry and Business Profiles on ones you may be considering.