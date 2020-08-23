Be aware of problem buying exercise equipment

Gyms were closed due to the pandemic for several months and are just now opening up. Many set up gyms in their homes as an alternative. Retail sales of fitness equipment rose by 130 percent in March compared to last year, according to the NPD Group. Stackline, an e-commerce data company, recorded a 307 percent jump in online sales of weight-training equipment.

If you’re looking to get some exercise equipment, it’s important to decide what equipment is right for you and your lifestyle. For example, knowing whether you want to create an entire home gym or just a few pieces to get started. Home equipment can be a great alternative to a gym membership and can be a great investment in your own health.