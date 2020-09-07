Business Awards: Dayton companies, business leaders honored

Attorney Michael Millonig honored

Michael J. Millonig of Michael Millonig, LLC in Dayton, Ohio has been selected for inclusion in the 27th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America in the practice area of Elder Law. Inclusion in Best Lawyers is based on a rigorous peer-review survey comprising a total of more than 9.4 million confidential evaluations by top attorneys across the nation. Michael has also been Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation since 1998, is an OSBA Board Certified Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Specialist and a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys since 1991. The practice of elder law includes preparation of wills, trusts, powers of attorney, living wills, probate, guardianships, planning for special needs children, asset protection planning from lawsuits and protecting estates from nursing home costs.

Pickrel Schaeffer and Ebeling attorneys honored

Pickrel Schaeffer and Ebeling, Co. LPA announced that attorneys Alan B. Schaeffer, Jeffrey S. Senney, John E. Clough and Donald G. Schweller have been selected by their peers for inclusion into the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Schaeffer is included in The Best Lawyers in America in the Real Estate Law section. Alan is a shareholder with the firm and concentrates his practice in the areas of construction law, environmental law, land use planning, zoning, real estate law and municipal law. Senney is a shareholder with PS&E and Executive Vice President. He practices in the firm’s Business Department focusing on Federal and State Taxation, Business and Securities Law. Both Clough and Schweller are in the Trusts and Estates section of Best Lawyers in America. John is a Fellow with the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC), a shareholder with the firm and department chair of the Probate and Estate Planning Department of PS&E. Don has been with Pickrel, Schaeffer and Ebeling for 60 years. He is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, and member of the Probate Department practicing in the areas of estate planning, trust and probate.

First published in 1983, Best Lawyers is based on an exhaustive annual peer-review survey comprising of more than 6.7 million evaluations by top attorneys. For more information about Pickrel, Schaeffer and Ebeling visit the website at www.pselaw.com.

Thompson Hine attorneys honored

Thompson Hine LLP announced that 131 of its lawyers are recognized in The Best Lawyers in America 2021, 15 are in the firm’s Dayton office. Lawyers are selected for the list based on votes received in a survey of their peers. Lawyers cast more than 7.4 million votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas.

The 15 Thompson Hine lawyers from the Dayton office included in the 2021 edition are listed below. Ten have been included on the Best Lawyer list for 10 years or longer:

Dayton: Stephen J. Axtell*, Wray Blattner*, Mark A. Conway*, Susan C. Cornett*, Robert M. Curry*, Steven J. Davis, Francesco A. Ferrante*, Christine M. Haaker, J. Michael Herr*, Scott A. King, Thomas A. Knoth, Ted D. Lienesch*, David A. Neuhardt*, Sharen Swartz Neuhardt* and Arik A. Sherk*.

*Included on The Best Lawyers in America list for 10 years or longer.

Thompson Hine LLP is a full-service business law firm with approximately 400 lawyers in eight offices. For more information, visit ThompsonHine.com.

