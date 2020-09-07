Business People: See who was promoted, hired in Dayton area

Woolpert executive promoted
Woolpert Vice President and Program Director Doug Brown has been promoted to federal design practice leader. Brown is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional who holds advanced certification in LEED Building Design and Construction.
Brown has worked for Woolpert for close to 18 years. The son of a U.S. Army officer, Brown served in the U.S. Air Force as a civil engineer officer before joining the firm’s Fairview Heights, Ill., office. He has managed many of the firm’s multimillion-dollar military planning and design contracts, overseeing complex projects within strict budgets and tight schedules. In his new position, he will provide vision and direction for Woolpert’s federal design practice.
Brown said one of the many high points in his career at Woolpert came early, when the firm began its long relationship with the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA). DoDEA is one of only two federally operated school systems responsible for planning and managing K-12 educational programs globally on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).
“Back in 2004, I was working as a young project manager trying to learn from the ground up about the military project cycle,” Brown said. “Our work with DoDEA provided me with an opportunity to learn and grow quickly within this progressive 21st-century design environment, and it opened the door to future contracts with DoD schools worldwide. We’re still doing work with DoDEA now—16 years later.”
Woolpert Senior Vice President and Federal Market Director David Ziegman said Brown is a key reason that the firm continues to grow and excel.
Over the next five years, Brown said he expects the firm to continue to expand its reach and capabilities to support the U.S. Armed Forces domestically and overseas, as well as support a growing number of other federal agencies.
Holloway joins Kettering Physician Network
Dr. Christopher Holloway has joined Kettering Physician Network Primary Care Springfield South and is accepting new patients.
Dr. Holloway is board-certified in family medicine. He specializes in chronic disease management, preventative care and pediatric care, including newborns. He earned his medical degree from Loma Linda University School of Medicine in Loma Linda, CA and completed his residency at Soin Medical Center.
Kettering Physician Network Primary Care Springfield South is located at 3250 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield. For more information or to make an appointment call 937-399-7777 or visit ketteringphysiciannetwork.org.
Johnson joins Kettering Physician Network
Wesley Johnson, DO, has joined Kettering Physician Network General Surgery at the established practice of Brian Ondulick, DO, on the campus of Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson specializes in abdominal wall hernias, gallbladder pathology and diseases of the breast and colon. He earned his medical degree from Ohio University in Athens and completed his residency at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton.
Soin Medical Center is located at 3535 Pentagon Blvd. in Beavercreek. For more information or to make an appointment call 937-490-2270.
Somerville Bank names new board director
Somerville Bank has recently announced the addition of John Muncy to their Board of Directors. John is a prominent member of the New Lebanon community in which Somerville Bank opened its newest location in February 2020.
Muncy obtained his Auctioneer license in 1987, been a licensed real estate broker since 1997, and has earned many accolades - most notably being inducted into the Ohio Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame in 2014.
Muncy & Associates is well known for their commitment to client service in a professional and dedicated manner which lines up well to Somerville Bank’s slogan of being a local, loyal, lifetime bank to their clients. Somerville Bank began in 1910 and has offices in Somerville, Camden, Oxford, Eaton, Hamilton and New Lebanon and a mortgage center in Richmond, Indiana.
