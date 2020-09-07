Business People: See who was promoted, hired in Dayton area

Woolpert Senior Vice President and Federal Market Director David Ziegman said Brown is a key reason that the firm continues to grow and excel.

Over the next five years, Brown said he expects the firm to continue to expand its reach and capabilities to support the U.S. Armed Forces domestically and overseas, as well as support a growing number of other federal agencies.

Holloway joins Kettering Physician Network

Dr. Christopher Holloway has joined Kettering Physician Network Primary Care Springfield South and is accepting new patients.

Dr. Holloway is board-certified in family medicine. He specializes in chronic disease management, preventative care and pediatric care, including newborns. He earned his medical degree from Loma Linda University School of Medicine in Loma Linda, CA and completed his residency at Soin Medical Center.

Kettering Physician Network Primary Care Springfield South is located at 3250 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield. For more information or to make an appointment call 937-399-7777 or visit ketteringphysiciannetwork.org.

Johnson joins Kettering Physician Network

Wesley Johnson, DO, has joined Kettering Physician Network General Surgery at the established practice of Brian Ondulick, DO, on the campus of Soin Medical Center.

Dr. Johnson specializes in abdominal wall hernias, gallbladder pathology and diseases of the breast and colon. He earned his medical degree from Ohio University in Athens and completed his residency at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton.

Soin Medical Center is located at 3535 Pentagon Blvd. in Beavercreek. For more information or to make an appointment call 937-490-2270.

Somerville Bank names new board director

Somerville Bank has recently announced the addition of John Muncy to their Board of Directors. John is a prominent member of the New Lebanon community in which Somerville Bank opened its newest location in February 2020.

Muncy obtained his Auctioneer license in 1987, been a licensed real estate broker since 1997, and has earned many accolades - most notably being inducted into the Ohio Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame in 2014.

Muncy & Associates is well known for their commitment to client service in a professional and dedicated manner which lines up well to Somerville Bank’s slogan of being a local, loyal, lifetime bank to their clients. Somerville Bank began in 1910 and has offices in Somerville, Camden, Oxford, Eaton, Hamilton and New Lebanon and a mortgage center in Richmond, Indiana.

