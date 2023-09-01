CareFirst Urgent Care opening Beavercreek location

An independent urgent care provider is opening a new location in Beavercreek at Fairfield Crossing, creating 12 new jobs and filling what was the former Jenny Craig space.

“We have a total of 40 locations in our company, and 35 are in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky/Dayton area, and so our goal is to provide access to care to all of the lives in our market,” said Dr. Chet Gupta, founder and CEO at CareFirst Urgent Care.

The CareFirst Urgent Care in Beavercreek, which will be located at 3286 Pentagon Blvd., will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They hope to open this location by early-to-mid September, Gupta said.

“When this space came available, we saw it as a prime opportunity to fill a hole in a bustling trade area we’ve been targeting for years,” said Joshua M. Rothstein, vice president of sales and leasing at OnSite Retail Group. “With this Walmart-anchored plaza’s central location, easy access to I-675 and strong cotenancy, the site checked all the boxes, so we pounced. The space was already configured perfectly so we could get open and operating quickly, staying ahead of the September spike historically associated with kids going back-to-school and flu seasons.”

The first CareFirst Urgent Care opened in 2011. Their other Dayton-region locations include Dayton, Kettering, Fairborn, two in Middletown, and Lebanon.

“We’re highly invested in the Dayton market, and we’re actively looking at a few other sites,” Gupta said.

Patients can receive acute care at these locations to address issues they do not want to go to an emergency room for, such as seasonal illnesses and minor injuries, as well as to receive physicals, immunizations, COVID-19 testing, or lab work if needed.

“In our Beavercreek location, as in all of our centers, we provide acute episodic urgent care for all patients, so we treat all ages from newborn to geriatrics,” Gupta said. “We accept all insurances including Medicaid, Medicare, obviously commercial insurances, and we do have discounts for self-insured folks.”

Gupta and his team’s goal was to provide access to health care to all people living in this region, he said.

“Access to health care should be available to everyone, not only if you have good insurance, not only if you can afford it,” Gupta said.

CareFirst Urgent Care also tracks how long visits are, aiming to get people in and out of the door quickly. Patients can also register and pay their copays online.

“We also pride ourselves on being efficient, so 80% of our visits are under 45 minutes, meaning that as a patient, you’ll be in and out of our clinic within 45 minutes 80% of the time,” Gupta said.

For more information, visit carefirsturgentcares.com.