CareSource adds seventh state to insurance service portfolio

Dayton-based insurance company CareSource announced Thursday that it will expand into its seventh state next year, partnering with health plan TrueCare to serve Mississippi.
CareSource officials said Thursday that TrueCare received an “intent to award a contract to provide services” for the statewide administration of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid Coordinated Care Organization Program. That program consists of the Mississippi Coordinated Access Network (MississippiCAN) and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
CareSource, which administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans, already covers 2 million people in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia. CareSource is also part of a team offering services in Arkansas for people with developmental disabilities.
The joint bid between TrueCare and CareSource placed first overall in the state of Mississippi’s evaluation of bids, according to CareSource. TrueCare, which is owned by nearly 60 Mississippi hospitals and health systems, plans to utilize CareSource’s experience as a nonprofit managed health plan to provide services to Mississippi Medicaid members.
“CareSource’s strength as a national leader in quality and operational excellence aligned with TrueCare’s local knowledge is a unique combination. TrueCare drives innovation at the heart of member care while also bringing value for providers,” said Erhardt Preitauer, president and CEO of CareSource. “We look forward to making a lasting difference in the health and well-being of Mississippians while driving better quality and outcomes.”
The new contract’s initial term is expected to begin on July 1, 2023. CareSource had announced a joint bid with TrueCare in December 2021. As the procurement process continues, MississippiCAN and CHIP members will continue to receive services through their existing coordinated care organizations, according to CareSource.
