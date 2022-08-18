CareSource adds seventh state to insurance service portfolio

CareSource, which administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans, already covers 2 million people in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia. CareSource is also part of a team offering services in Arkansas for people with developmental disabilities.

The joint bid between TrueCare and CareSource placed first overall in the state of Mississippi’s evaluation of bids, according to CareSource. TrueCare, which is owned by nearly 60 Mississippi hospitals and health systems, plans to utilize CareSource’s experience as a nonprofit managed health plan to provide services to Mississippi Medicaid members.