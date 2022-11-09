CareSource donates $2.55M to Easterseals

Dayton-based insurance company CareSource donated $2.55 million to Easterseals, a national provider of disability and community services, which will be divided into grants to help Easterseals address impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on its clients.
Easterseals supports 1.5 million people nationally annually through services like early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, veterans’ services, and more. Its partnership with CareSource will allow the two organizations to seek other innovations for children and adults with disabilities across the U.S., both groups said in a release.
“CareSource welcomes opportunities to partner with leading organizations like Easterseals to better address social determinants of health and the unique needs of the communities we serve,” said Erhardt Preitauer, president and CEO of CareSource.
The donation will be broken down into annual commitments to Easterseals totaling $725,000 through 2024.
“There will be a process whereby Easterseals affiliates can apply for grants to help them and the communities they serve accelerate their recovery from COVID-19 impacts or support new programs,” said Joe Kelley, media relations manager with CareSource.
The funding from CareSource will also support Easterseals’ Project on Education and Community Health Equity, an initiative focused on addressing the educational and healthcare needs of children with disabilities, including children with disabilities of color, so they are kindergarten ready and can reach their full potential.
“Easterseals and CareSource share a commitment to health equity and working together on innovative solutions to ensure the physical and mental health and well-being of the 61 million Americans living with disabilities today,” said Easterseals President and CEO Kendra Davenport.
CareSource covers 2 million people in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia. It is also part of a team offering services in Arkansas for people with developmental disabilities. In August, CareSource announced it would also be serving Medicaid members in Mississippi as part of its partnership with TrueCare, which is owned by nearly 60 Mississippi hospitals and health systems.
More than 2,400 employees work at CareSource.
