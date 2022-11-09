CareSource donates $2.55M to Easterseals

Easterseals supports 1.5 million people nationally annually through services like early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, veterans’ services, and more. Its partnership with CareSource will allow the two organizations to seek other innovations for children and adults with disabilities across the U.S., both groups said in a release.

“CareSource welcomes opportunities to partner with leading organizations like Easterseals to better address social determinants of health and the unique needs of the communities we serve,” said Erhardt Preitauer, president and CEO of CareSource.