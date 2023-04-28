CareSource partners with Pure Healthcare to provide chronic care coordination

Dayton-based insurer CareSource is partnering with Pure Healthcare, a palliative care campus located in Centerville, to provide approximately 1,300 CareSource members in southwest Ohio with chronic care coordination.
Through this partnership, CareSource will identify members within a 12-county region of southwest Ohio who are most in need of ongoing care coordination. Pure Healthcare will then provide each member with a care manager, along with care coordination between the member and their health care team.
The care coordination can include educational and care management tools, medication reviews, personalized care plans, access to community resources, and support towards self-management of a patient illness.
“Our mission at CareSource is to make a lasting difference in our members’ lives,” said Dr. Beejadi Mukunda, chief medical officer of the CareSource Ohio Market. “We are committed to working with partners like Pure Healthcare and other organizations across the country to support our members, focusing on person-centered care. Our relationship with Pure Healthcare will help shape the future of improving members’ quality of life by enhancing symptom management and providing them with support and resources in communities we serve.”
Pure Healthcare’s model of care seeks to improve the lives of individuals living with chronic illnesses by providing proactive symptom management and community-based interventions, the medical center said. Pure Healthcare opened January 2020. Its campus, which was about a $10 million project, opened on the Miami Valley South campus and is a medical home for people with complex health conditions from Alzheimer’s to COPD to cancer.
“We are excited to partner with CareSource to demonstrate the value of proactive symptom management and community-based interventions for members facing chronic health conditions,” said Anthony Evans, president of Pure Healthcare. “Our mission is to help individuals overcome the challenges of living with a chronic illness, and this partnership provides us with the opportunity to reach our full potential in a value-driven environment.”
About the Author