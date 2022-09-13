CareSource partners with Texas company in bid to serve Texas Medicaid members

“The joint venture between CareSource and Legacy Community Health is unique because it aligns our quality and operational excellence as a managed care organization with their local expertise as Texas’ largest federally qualified health center (FQHC) focused on patient care,” Preitauer said.

CareSource is one of the largest employers the Dayton area, with about 3,000 employees here and approximately 4,500 total.

CareSource, which administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans, already covers 2 million people in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia. CareSource is also part of a team offering services in Arkansas for people with developmental disabilities.

In August, CareSource announced it would also be serving Medicaid members in Mississippi as part of its partnership with TrueCare, which is owned by nearly 60 Mississippi hospitals and health systems.

CareSource reported an $11.2 billion gross revenue in its 2021 stakeholder report, which was up from its 2019 gross revenue of $10.6 billion. The company’s 2021 stakeholder report said 9.7% of costs went to administrative costs, which was up from 8.3% in the 2020 stakeholder report. In 2019, the company also reported an operating margin of $82.1 million.