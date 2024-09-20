Chick-fil-A aims to open new location near Austin Landing

Site plans call for the new southern Montgomery County restaurant to have 28 seats for outdoor dining, 78 seats for indoor dining, digital menu boards and parking for 79 vehicles.

The restaurant, if approved, will be built on a new roadway approved by the Ohio Department of Transportation, one that would extend Landing Way east of Ohio 741 and onto a now-residential site at 10322 Springboro Pike.

Miami Twp. Zoning Commission is scheduled to discuss a Final Development Plan for the site at its regularly scheduled Oct. 8 meeting. If the commission votes to recommend the plan, the next step would be for the Final Development Plan application to be heard by the Board of Trustees. That likely would occur during the board’s Nov. 6 meeting, according to township zoning officials.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company. Founded in 1967, it has more than 3,000 restaurants in 48 states and Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

It operates several locations in the Dayton area, including free-standing restaurants in Beavercreek, Centerville, Dayton, Huber Heights, Kettering and Washington Twp.

Chick-fil-A said it opens a limited number of restaurants each year.

“While we receive hundreds of suggestions from customers on where they would like to see a new Chick-fil-A restaurant, the real estate team at Chick-fil-A Inc. is responsible for selecting all new locations based on corporate goals for expansion in specifically targeted markets and other relevant business factors,” the company said on its website.