Miami Twp. Board of Trustees accepting resumes to fill vacancy

Miami Twp. Board of Trustees is seeking to fill a vacancy following trustee John Morris announcing his resignation Sept. 10.
Morris, who served the community for six years, cited in his decision to step away from public office increasing conflicts between his work travel schedule and the rigorous requirements demanded of a trustee. He said his resignation was effective Sept. 30.
The appointed person will fulfill the unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2025. Per Ohio law, the township has 30 days to make an appointment.
Eligible candidates must be a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years of age, a resident of the State of Ohio and Miami Twp. and a registered voter for at least 30 days prior to the appointment. Interested parties should submit a resume and letter of interest by noon Sept. 27 to: Chris Snyder, Miami Twp. Administrator/Miami Twp., Montgomery County, Ohio/2700 Lyons Road/Miamisburg, OH 45342.
Prospective candidates should refer to Ohio Revised Code Chapter 505 for more information on the responsibilities of a trustee. Those with questions may call the Miami Twp. Government Center at 937-433-9969.