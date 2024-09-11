Miami Twp. trustee resigns effective the end of September

“(That) gives trustees through October to find a suitable candidate to fulfill my term,” he said.

That term would end as 2025 wraps up and his replacement, if he or she chose to do so, would need to get on the November ballot of that year for a chance to remain in the role.

Morris took a job earlier this year as president and CEO of Associated Builders and Contractors Northern California Chapter, leaving his job as president of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Ohio Valley and then stepping down as executive director of Home Builders Association (HBA) of Dayton.

With his family relocated to California, where his employer is located, he said that he intended to maintain residence in Miami Twp. and with it, his elected role in local civic life.

But on Tuesday evening, Morris said he resigned due to “the work that I’m doing, that has caused me to miss more meetings in the last six months than I missed in six years.”

“I expected it to be finished by now, and it’s not, so I didn’t want to keep not being able to make as many meetings as I felt the township deserved,” he said.

He said his new role will find him “bouncing around the entire country” for the next six months to two years.

“I don’t know where I’m going to be on week-to-week basis,” he said. “It was just far too hard. I thought I could juggle it for a few months, and I did, and my commitment to the township and my ability to do the everything but attend the meeting, I kept going, but it’s it’s just gotten too hard to juggle, and I can’t do it for for any much longer.”