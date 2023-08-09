Christmas Tree Stores release earlier-than-planned closing date for Dayton area location

BreakingNews
Credit: Jim Noelker

Longtime discount retail chain Christmas Tree Shops will be closing up its Dayton area location weeks earlier than planned.

The last day of business for the store at 2264 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. is Saturday, the company told this news outlet.

The 53-year-old chain, which sells a variety of home goods including seasonal decor, outdoor furniture, bedding sets and more, filed for bankruptcy in May. In June, the Wall Street Journal reported that CTS that it would close all 72 of its store across 20 states due to a $45 million loan default unless it somehow can be saved at the last moment.

Officials at the Christmas Tree Shops initially said in July the location would close by the end of August if a buyer for the chain could not be found.

Christmas Tree Shops’ Miami Twp. location, the only one in Ohio, opened in November 2008, taking up 32,000 square feet of space in a former Kmart store.

The store is advertising 50% to 90% off lowest ticketed prices. Outdoor, storage, wedding, toy, home decor and more are 50% off lowest ticketed price. All gift wrap is 90% off the lowest ticketed price. All greeting cards are 10 for $1 and all Christmas ornaments are 10 for $1.

Select store fixtures are for sale.

