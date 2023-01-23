Cincinnati Children’s sets opening date for $2.6 million Centerville facility

Cincinnati Children’s announced that Monday, March 6, will be the first day pediatric patients will be seen at its Centerville medical building, which is the first Cincinnati Children’s facility to open in Montgomery County.
Cincinnati Children’s Centerville will be located at 6555 Clyo Road, which is near Bigger Road, just south of I-675. The Centerville site is 6.941 acres, approximately half of which includes the building purchased for $2 million on June 30. The other half of the site includes 3.121 acres of additional lots purchased for $614,837 from another seller on Sept. 2. The cost of remodeling and medical equipment were not disclosed.
The medical building will offer a range of specialized pediatric care, anchored by gastroenterology, neurology, preventive cardiology, urology, genetics, pediatric surgery clinics and outpatient laboratory services, plus ear, nose and throat, and the Center for Better Health and Nutrition.
The Center for Better Health and Nutrition is the obesity prevention program of the Heart Institute at Cincinnati Children’s, the mission of which is to address the health concerns of overweight and obese children and teens through comprehensive, family-based treatment.
Cincinnati Children’s will offer its preventative cardiology program, which is also part of the Heart Institute, at its Centerville location. This program helps identify risks of future heart disease in children, particularly if factors of high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or obesity run in their family.
Located in a wooded setting, the 12,990-square-foot, single-story building previously was home to a private medical practice. Cincinnati Children’s renovated the space to better accommodate pediatric subspecialty services, the medical center previously said.
The facility was constructed in 2007 in a way that allows for expansion.
Cincinnati Children’s has previously said that hiring has begun for several jobs created by the opening of Cincinnati Children’s Centerville. In addition, medical center specialists will be based there or rotate in to see patients.
Patient appointments for dates after March 6 can now be scheduled by visiting CincinnatiChildrens.org/Centerville or by calling (937) 610-1121.