Cincinnati Children’s sets opening date for $2.6 million Centerville facility

Cincinnati Children’s Centerville will be located at 6555 Clyo Road, which is near Bigger Road, just south of I-675. The Centerville site is 6.941 acres, approximately half of which includes the building purchased for $2 million on June 30. The other half of the site includes 3.121 acres of additional lots purchased for $614,837 from another seller on Sept. 2. The cost of remodeling and medical equipment were not disclosed.

The medical building will offer a range of specialized pediatric care, anchored by gastroenterology, neurology, preventive cardiology, urology, genetics, pediatric surgery clinics and outpatient laboratory services, plus ear, nose and throat, and the Center for Better Health and Nutrition.