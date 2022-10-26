Cincinnati Premium Outlets to add 2 new stores

Fashion retailer Forever 21 Outlet is scheduled to open Nov. 4 in Suite 937, the former location of Adidas. That brand has already relocated to Suite 310, directly across from its former location, and has nearly doubled its footprint, according to a release from the outlet mall.

Forever 21′s addition of Forever 21 Outlet follows several others made by the outlet mall this year including Versona, American Eagle/aerie, Hall Jewelers, Banter by Piercing Pagoda and Flori Casuals.