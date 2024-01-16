Coldwell Banker Heritage agent named new Dayton Realtors president

McCormick, has been a realtor at Dayton Realtors since 1998. In 2022, she was elected as Dayton Realtors’ treasurer and served as the chairperson of the finance committee, and in 2023 she was president-elect and oversaw several committees and projects.

“My focus this year is on nailing down the most significant opportunities we already have embodied at our association,” McCormick said during the event, “We will pay particular attention this year to education, leadership development, information, transparency, and engagement with our brokers. Technology is reshaping how we connect, communicate, and conduct business. Let’s not merely adopt these advancements but use them to elevate the human connection that lies at the heart of our profession.”

Other board officers installed include President-Elect Pat Corle and Treasurer Barbara Waddell. Associated with Home Experts Realty, Corle has been a realtor since 1994, and Waddell, associated with Irongate Inc., has been a realtor for 24 years.

Members recently elected to the Board of Directors are Heidi Menke, associated with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty; Rhonda Chambal, associated with Irongate Inc.; Missy Sansabrino, associated with Glasshouse Realty Group, Tammy Murphy, associated with RH2L, Anjanette Frye, associated with RCF Properties, and Frank Petrie with Wright-Patt Credit Union.

Realtors who are serving unexpired terms on the Board of Directors are Laurie Johnson, Jennifer Moore and Laurie Westheimer, associated with Coldwell Banker Heritage; Heather Haase, associated with Keller Williams Advisors Realty; Brian Sharp and Maura Schmitt, associated with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Professional Realty; Joe Willen and Tiffany Lobertini, associated with Home Experts Realty.

Greg Blatt, associated with Keller Williams Advisors Realty, will continue to serve on the board as immediate past-president.