COME TOGETHER: Rooftop Beatles Tribute returning to downtown Dayton

A unique concert experience is returning to Dayton’s skyline for the third and biggest year yet.
The Rooftop Beatles Tribute is returning to the rooftop of Yellow Cab Tavern this month for “Come Together,” a tribute act featuring members of The Last Waltz, and Dayton bands The Boxcar Suite, Lioness, The New Old-Fashioned, The Big WAZU, Bribing Senators, Cherry Lee and the Hot Rod Hounds, Seth Gilliam & The Fake News and more.
Happening two, back-to-back nights, Come Together 2021 will take place Aug. 20 and 21 with doors opening at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $15 in-advance of the show, available at https://ten-high-productions.square.site/, or $20 at the door. VIP Tickets with “preferred seating and bar service” are also available for the Friday night show for $30 on the pre-sale website.
Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E 4th St. in Dayton. Guests will stand in Yellow Cab’s parking lot for the duration of the show as Come Together takes the “stage” on the tavern’s rooftop.
“Having had to take a year off, we couldn’t be more excited to be bringing back this community live music event this year,” Brian Johnson, concert promoter said in a release. “Recreating this iconic Beatles event and bringing everyone together is something we’re very excited about!”
Credit: Contributed
Come Together is planned to be an annual event going forward. The first concert took place in 2018, and Johnson said each year the event has grown.
“With all of the challenges of the last year and a half, we’re excited to be able to offer this large outdoor community event as a way of bringing people together with this classic Beatles tribute band,” Johnson said. “We’ll have some amazing food trucks and beer for sale to the whole lot, so come hungry and ready to have a great time!”
In addition to a night of music, The Pizza Bandit pizza truck and other local food trucks will be on-site selling Dayton grub.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.