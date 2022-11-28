Cyber Monday: Online sales continue to grow in holiday shopping season

Brim has seen an uptick in its online orders, which are packaged from their storefront location at 464 East Fifth St. The store is operated by a team of four people, including James and shop owner Amelia O’Dowd, and they frequently draw in shoppers from outside of the Dayton region looking to experience the brick and mortar location.

“We actually get customers who drive to our store from Columbus, Indianapolis, Cleveland,” James said. “The hat shop is so unique ... It’s a whole different experience coming into Brim.”

The Ohio Council of Retail Merchants is also anticipating online shoppers to utilize curbside or in-store pickup options, and over 80% of shoppers are expected to use contact-less forms of payment.

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday continue to be two great shopping days,” Gordon Gough, president and CEO of the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants, said to the Dayton Daily News last week.