Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce joins lawsuit challenging drug price controls

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce joined a lawsuit challenging the drug price controls enacted through the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes other plaintiffs like the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The Inflation Reduction Act will have the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services negotiate prices with drug companies for a limited number of single-source drugs that don’t have generic competitors covered under Medicare Part D (starting in 2026) and Part B (starting in 2028).
Under this program, the federal government will negotiate the prices for 10 drugs in 2026, an additional 15 in 2027, another 15 in 2028, and another 20 in 2029 and later years, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Starting this year, there will already be a monthly cap on insulin cost sharing, which took effect Jan. 1 for insulin covered under Medicare Part D and will take effect July 1 for insulin covered under Part B.
The lawsuit, which is filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio Western Division, is a constitutional challenge, saying drug companies are being forced into paying price cuts that were not part of the negotiation.
“The IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) uses the term ‘negotiation’ to mislead the public into believing that a voluntary and fair bargaining process will take place between the government and pharmaceutical companies. The reality, however, is that Congress has not set up a negotiation at all. Congress created an unprecedented, one-sided regime that forces manufacturers to sell drugs at government-set prices. The appropriate term for this is ‘mandated price control,’ not ‘negotiation,’” said the lawsuit signed by attorneys Gregory A. Ruehlmann and Tami H. Kirby, attorneys representing the Dayton, Ohio, Michigan, and U.S. Chambers of Commerce.
The drug price controls exceed Congress’ powers, as well as violates the due process clause of the Fifth Amendment, the excessive fines clause, and the First Amendment, the lawsuit says.
The Dayton Daily News reached out to the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce for comment and will continue to follow this story with more updates.
About the Author