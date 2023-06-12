Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce joins lawsuit challenging drug price controls

“The IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) uses the term ‘negotiation’ to mislead the public into believing that a voluntary and fair bargaining process will take place between the government and pharmaceutical companies. The reality, however, is that Congress has not set up a negotiation at all. Congress created an unprecedented, one-sided regime that forces manufacturers to sell drugs at government-set prices. The appropriate term for this is ‘mandated price control,’ not ‘negotiation,’” said the lawsuit signed by attorneys Gregory A. Ruehlmann and Tami H. Kirby, attorneys representing the Dayton, Ohio, Michigan, and U.S. Chambers of Commerce.

The drug price controls exceed Congress’ powers, as well as violates the due process clause of the Fifth Amendment, the excessive fines clause, and the First Amendment, the lawsuit says.

The Dayton Daily News reached out to the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce for comment and will continue to follow this story with more updates.