Dayton business people on the move

· Hope McGinnis, EA, CPA, of Farmersville (Tax Partner at Smith and Stueve, CPAs of Dayton ) has been recently elected to serve as President. Hope previously served as Vice President for 2 years.

· Ron Bodey, EA of Troy (Ron Bodey and Associates) has been recently designated to serve as Immediate Past President.

· Naomi Mills, EA, of St. Paris (owner of Signature Taxes & Bookkeeping Ltd) has been elected Vice President.

· Larry Simpson, EA of Beavercreek (VITA Volunteer) was reelected as Director-At-Large).

Enrolled Agents (EA) are known as “America’s Tax Experts” and are the only federally licensed tax practitioners by IRS who have proven technical expertise in the field of tax preparation for individuals and businesses and are empowered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury to represent taxpayers for audits, collections and appeals before all administrative levels of IRS.

Please refer to www.naea.org for further information about the Enrolled Agent profession as it relates to income tax preparation, representing taxpayers with IRS problems, amending tax returns, helping clients negotiate and settle their tax debts or liens with IRS, file late tax returns, etc.

Also, any area income tax preparers interested in earning this EA (Enrolled Agent) designation and joining this profession should contact Bob Sharp at sharpcpa@aol.com.

Library announces new executive director

The Dayton Metro Library Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Jeffrey Trzeciak to the position of Executive Director. Trzeciak replaces Tim Kambitsch, who retires at the end of the February.

“The Board of Trustees was so fortunate to have three qualified finalists for the position of Executive Director,” said Elaine Johnson, President of the DML Board of Trustees and member of the Search Committee. “Jeff’s accomplishments and service have received national recognition. We are confident that he will continue Dayton Metro Library’s history of innovative Library leadership and ensure that our institution maintains a culture of trust and collaboration.”

Trzeciak is a native Daytonian who began his library career at the Dayton Metro Library while completing his undergraduate degree from the University of Dayton. He later pursued his MLS from Indiana University. Currently he is Director of the Jersey City Free Public Library in New Jersey. He has held senior positions at Newark Public Library, McMaster University (Ontario), and Washington University (St. Louis). Known for his commitment to diversity and social justice, he initiated the award-winning Documenting Ferguson project after the shooting of Michael Brown (2014) and, in 2017, received a City Citation for his commitment to the Newark Puerto Rican community. In 2018, Jeffrey received the Community Partner Award from Newark Pride for LGBTQ programming.

The new Executive Director will be only the 11th person to lead the Dayton Library since 1860. Trzeciak, who plans to start in early April, stated, “I want to thank Tim Kambitsch for his extraordinary tenure at the helm of this great institution. I’m ready to work with the leadership team, the staff and community partners to build upon Dayton Metro Library’s past successes.”

