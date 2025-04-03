Breaking: Area escapes major storm damage; flooding issues expected rest of week

Dayton Mall closes for the day due to power outage

Dayton Mall announced on its website and social media pages that is closed today due to power issues following a storm.

Officials at the shopping center at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. anticipates opening at 10 a.m. Friday.

Chick-Fil-A at Dayton Mall said its remains open today.

