Dayton Mall closes for the day due to power outage

Dayton Mall announced on its website and social media pages that is closed today due to power issues following a storm.
Officials at the shopping center at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. anticipates opening at 10 a.m. Friday.
Chick-Fil-A at Dayton Mall said its remains open today.
