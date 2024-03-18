Dayton nursing home files for bankruptcy but is not expected to close

Among the top creditors listed is the Montgomery County Treasurer’s Office with $444,411.31 owed in property taxes, according to court records.

Friendship Village declined to comment.

Explore Couple renews wedding vows in emotional ceremony set up by two Kettering Health nurses and hospital chaplain

“That would be awful to lose Friendship Village,” said Chip Wilkins, a local ombudsman.

The Ombudsman Office recently visited Friendship Village to conduct staff and resident interviews at the request of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to ensure resident care does not decline during the bankruptcy proceedings.

While the Ombudsman Office does not anticipate Friendship Village to close ― expecting it will be sold ― the facility would be required to give residents a 90-day notification before closing.

“It’s a community,” Wilkins said. “It has independent living and assisted living and a nursing home, and it would affect so many. It’s been in Dayton so long. It serves a big part of the community and it just would be devastating to lose them.”

Other debtors include six other affiliated nursing homes, all owned by the Trousdale Foundation of Cleveland, Tenn.

Friendship Village’s assets are listed as being between $10 million and $50 million, according to court filings. The liabilities for the debtors are between $100 million and $500 million with between 200 and 1,000 creditors.

Another Dayton-region creditor listed in the bankruptcy filing is Veracity Resourcing and Services, which provided contracted nursing services and is owed $147,094.97. Gem City Home Care Plus, a home health care service provider in Dayton, has a disputed claim of $74,683.