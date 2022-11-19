DOJ: Trotwood company to pay more than $300K to settle False Claims Act case

Wise Services Inc. was a subcontractor between 2008 and 2016 at the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility at the DOE Savannah River site in Aiken, South Carolina when Wise allegedly submitted hundreds of invoices charging millions of dollars for materials that did not exist to the main contractor, MOX Services LLC.

Wise also allegedly paid kickbacks to MOX employees involved in the scheme who submitted those false claims to the DOE, according to the DOJ.