Dunkin’ temporarily shuts down Centerville location for ‘refresh’

A popular doughnut chain Dunkin’ location recently closed for a ‘refresh’ that will take between six to eight weeks.

The Centerville Dunkin’ at 9010 S. Main St. will be updated with the company’s NextGen Branding, which launched in 2018, according to Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for Dunkin’ franchisee Gilligan Company,

The remodeling effort will give customers a tap system to allow them to pour some of Dunkin’s signature cold beverages, such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro-infused cold brew coffee, Schuh said.

A front-facing bakery case will give customers a closer look at Dunkin’ baked goods.

Dunkin’ on Demand, a NextGen feature dedicated to mobile order pick-ups, will allow guests who order ahead via the Dunkin’ app to track the status of their mobile order via a digital order status board, she said.

A “Double Drive Thru” is designed to provide faster service for customers on the go.

A new modern design will include colors and material used to help create “an approachable, positive and energetic environment,” Schuh said.

Gilligan Company owns other Dunkin’ locations as well as some Subway, Popeyes and GoCo locations.