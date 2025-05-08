Breaking: WATCH LIVE: Community Conversation about DEI between Dayton activist and state lawmaker

Elsa’s chain closes one of its Dayton-area restaurants

Elsa's On the Border, a Mexican restaurant and sports bar lat 1227 Wilmington Ave. in Dayton, closed May 1, 2025. Google image

Elsa's On the Border, a Mexican restaurant and sports bar lat 1227 Wilmington Ave. in Dayton, closed May 1, 2025. Google image
Business
By
1 hour ago
X

Elsa’s On the Border has permanently closed.

The franchisee of the Mexican restaurant and sports bar at 1227 Wilmington Ave. in Dayton no longer wanted to be in the restaurant business, according to Jason Hemmert, managing partner of Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant.

Elsa’s On the Border’s last day was May 1, Hemmert said.

“They had been in the business their entire working lives and just wanted a change,” Hemmert told this news outlet today. “All five of the other Elsa’s locations are open as usual.”

The other Elsa’s restaurants are in Centerville, east Dayton, Kettering, Springboro and Sugarcreek Twp.

Elsa’s has been around since the 1930s, Hemmert said. Its current ownership started 47 years ago. The Elsa’s On the Border location opened in 2010 and the franchisee took over in 2015.

ExploreCenterville restaurant closes, will be replaced with Filipino cuisine eatery

In Other News
1
Green Farm Juicery opens in West Chester: Owners say the overall...
2
Helicopters and pyrotechnics: Expect noise as 178th trains this weekend
3
New local practice among growing trend of independent doctors who don’t...
4
By Golly’s opens Wednesday in Springfield, two guests will win free...
5
Wednesday is ‘Wawa Day’ as Liberty Twp. store celebrates grand opening

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter