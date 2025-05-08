Elsa’s chain closes one of its Dayton-area restaurants

Elsa’s On the Border’s last day was May 1, Hemmert said.

“They had been in the business their entire working lives and just wanted a change,” Hemmert told this news outlet today. “All five of the other Elsa’s locations are open as usual.”

The other Elsa’s restaurants are in Centerville, east Dayton, Kettering, Springboro and Sugarcreek Twp.

Elsa’s has been around since the 1930s, Hemmert said. Its current ownership started 47 years ago. The Elsa’s On the Border location opened in 2010 and the franchisee took over in 2015.