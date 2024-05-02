Five Rivers Health Centers aims to improve infant, maternal health with $1M federal grant

Ohio ranks 41st in infant mortality, according to Groundwork Ohio, a public policy organization.

Ohio infant mortality, which is defined as the death of an infant before their first birthday, was 6.9 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2021, according to the state. The Ohio and national goal is 6.0 or fewer infant deaths per 1,000 live births.

Infant mortality is compounded when taking race into account. In 2021, the infant mortality rate rose to 7.0 from 6.7 in 2020 for all races. The rate of death among Black infants was 14.2 in 2021, 13.6 in 2020, and 14.3 in 2019, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health.

The target population for Five Rivers Health Centers’ initiatives include pre-conception teens, pregnant women, women of child-bearing age, infants and men of all races with the projected number of 700 eligible participants, McFarlane-El said.

Through this initiative, seven community health workers will help enroll patients into the health centers’ Healthy Start program, McFarlane-El said. The community health workers will help patients enroll in Ohio Medicaid, as well as help with coordinate access to the health centers for prenatal, interconception and pediatric health visits to overcome barriers like transportation.

The health centers also want to strengthen family resilience while promoting father involvement, McFarlane-El said.

Five Rivers Health Centers will offer programs on pregnancy coordinated through a certified nurse midwife, as well as programs for parents, such as Bright Course and Hip4Teens parenting groups.

The health centers’ breast-feeding peer support counselor will assist mothers in their homes to improve their child’s birth outcomes.

“Patients will receive culturally sensitive, linguistically appropriate health care services that are not limited by race, group affiliation, age, gender, or the patient’s ability to pay,” McFarlane-El said.

This is the third time Five Rivers Health Centers has received the Healthy Start grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The grant is spread out over five years.

“Maternal health is a fundamental human right and every mother deserves access to quality care and support. Having a safe and healthy pregnancy and birth shouldn’t depend on the color of your skin, what language you speak at home, or where you live,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “We know that by expanding access to proven health care best practices we can help moms and their children thrive.

Five River Health Centers has several locations in Dayton, including its main location at 721 Miami Chapel Road.