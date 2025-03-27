Former YWCA campus in Huber Heights sold at auction to owner with plans for residential assistant living

Blue Logic Capital recently won the auction for the property at 7650 Timbercrest Drive, which was previously meant to serve as another location for YWCA Dayton, a domestic violence shelter.

YWCA Dayton later vacated those facilities due to financial challenges, so the 19-acre property reverted back to the the Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board, which previously owned the property.

Trustees for ADAMHS authorized the sale of the property earlier this year, partnering with a government auction website to handle the sale.

“We are working through the analysis of the property. We discovered the property about two days before the auction,” Tom Manning, general partner at Blue Logic Capital, said Wednesday.

The business was not able to tour the property before bidding on it, and Manning said they have since gone through it twice.

“It’s in pretty bad shape, but I’ve got 25 years in the remodeling business,” Manning said. Manning is also owner of Hallmark Properties, which will be the business renovating that site to create the residential facility living facilities.

“We’ve been looking for a property the last five years in Ohio, and this is the perfect property,” Manning said.

The residential assisted living services they plan to have are not “big box assisted living,” he said. The property will include seven buildings that act as single-family residences that have up to 12 rooms in them with a common kitchen and living areas.

“This actually works out perfectly for our model of residential assisted living,” Manning said.

Manning and his wife are certified residential assisted living advisors, he said, and they have also partnered with a contractor that does apartment renovations.

They also plan to open up the administrative part of the property to be a wellness center, Manning said. They also plan to turn the food pantry there into a kitchen.

“Part of what we’re going to do is a little bit unique because we’re trying to help seniors live longer by helping them eat better food and provide better wellness and therapies,” Manning said.

The family living environment is also meant to help toward that goal, he said.

Blue Logic Capital has been working on this type of a residential assisted living model over the last five years, Manning said.

“We just ask the board to work with us and give us time to work through this because we’ve got zoning issues, licensing issues, remodeling issues, tax abatement issues, a lot of things that we’re trying to get through in order to get to closing,” Manning said.

The business is not planning on demolishing any of the buildings.

“We don’t plan on doing anything but to repair and renovate,” Manning said.

The sale price for the property is not yet available. Manning declined to comment on the bid amount.