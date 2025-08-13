Gigi’s Place breaks ground: Family-style senior living will have comforts of home, owner says

Each home at 2820 Spring Valley Road will be a little larger than 9,000 square feet with 16 “generous-sized bedrooms,” each with its own private bathroom, Winters said.

Residents share the home 15 other housemates, all on a single floor. That, she said, is “one of the many ways Gigi’s Place feels truly different.”

“It brings people together and fills them with hope that they haven’t given up their freedom or independence but rather gained a larger network of family that attend to their interests, needs, emotions and tastes with understanding and compassion,” Winters said.

House amenities include 16 resident private rooms each with a bathroom, plus a home kitchen, living room, family-style dining room and bookshelves. Amenities also include covered outdoor spaces, elevated gardening, a salon, farm-to-table home-cooked meals, weekly menu selection of resident-driven favorites and healthy snacks.

There also will be an activity director, transportation coordination and laundry and cleaning services.

Taking care of seniors in a small luxury residential home resonates after her parents’ experiences in several larger facility settings in the Dayton area, Winters said.

“My mother has passed away ... however, my father’s 86 years old and suffers from dementia,” she said. “He’s been living with my husband and I for the past four years and his nurse practitioner often comments about how he’s thriving.”

At Gigi’s Place the residents will share common areas, dine together on meals cooked for them in the home kitchen, talk, play games, celebrate birthdays, “and in many other ways interact in shared activities the same way families do,” Winters said.

“Seniors have a right to live in a luxurious home in a residential setting just like you and me and Gigi’s Place will offer just that,” she said.

Gigi’s Place will have caregivers on hand 24 hours per day, seven days per week, Winters said.

“Each home will have one caregiver for every five residents during the day,” she said. “This compares to the 1:40 ratio my parents experienced in the places where they stayed in the Dayton area.”

Gigi’s Place will offer two caregivers on hand at night for each home, Winters said. It also will offer support for those with dementia.

A ground breaking ceremony kicked off construction of Gigi’s Place July 22. Indiana-based Heroum Design is the architectural firm for the project and Dayton-based Tri-Tec Integration LLC is constructing it.

There will be two homes at 2820 Spring Valley Road. The first home is targeted to open April 2026.

Winter said her mentors, Mark Hutton and Janet Davies, own and operate three Cincinnati-area residential assisted living homes called Mimi’s House.

She said Hutton and Davies are part of the Residential Assisted Living Academy as instructors, while she is part of it as a student.

“I’m following the proven methodology in place created by successful residential assisted living homeowners and operators all over the United States,” Winters said.