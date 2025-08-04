Playlot update part of Miamisburg effort to upgrade offerings citywide

Swings, slides, climbing structures and a spin station

ADA-compliant rubber safety surfacing to ensure accessibility and prevent injuries

New benches for caregivers and visitors

A design that is 100% handicap-accessible to guarantee inclusive play for everyone

Replacement of the perimeter fence to enhance security and visual appeal

The redesigned and “completely transformed” playground is aimed at promoting active play and community interaction and providing a safe, modern and inclusive environment for families and children of all abilities, according to the city.

Credit: Ken Jarosik Credit: Ken Jarosik

“This essential upgrade addresses the needs of a neighborhood that currently lacks easily accessible public play areas,” Miamisburg Parks & Recreation Director Ryan Davis told Dayton Daily News. “The enhancements are in direct alignment with the goals and objectives of the Miamisburg Parks Master Plan, which focuses on equity, access and improved recreational opportunities throughout the city.”

The project was primarily funded by a $212,000 Community Development Block Grant from Montgomery County, along with an additional $53,000 in local funds contributed by the city, Davis said.

The location has been a park in Miamisburg for at least the past 60 years, he said. The previous playground was installed there in 2001.

The revitalization of the playground signifies “a strong commitment to investing in our neighborhoods,” Davis said.

Credit: Ken Jarosik Credit: Ken Jarosik

“The city completed a park master plan update in 2021, and one of the big takeaways from that process was a need and desire to update the neighborhood parks in the city,” Davis said.

Most of Miamisburg’s neighborhood parks were last updated in the late 1990s and early 2000s but have not had major or significant improvements, Davis said.

“Prior to this investment the playground was beyond its useful life, lacked inclusive elements and did not serve as a place that attracted kids and families to it,” he said. “This project brings a much-needed update to the playground itself, and with the help of the grant, provides additional inclusion elements creating a space the neighborhood can be proud of.”

Davis said that in 2001, “the approach to inclusion was significantly different than it is today.”

The updated playground includes sidewalk connection to the play surface itself, which is made of a pour-in-place rubber surfacing, allowing for smooth travel for those with mobility needs, and includes play elements designed to ensure everyone can play, regardless of ability or mobility, he said.

The update allows accessible travel from the sidewalks directly to the play surface and equipment, eliminating the need to transfer or transition between pavement and turf or other surfacing, Davis said.

The revamped park is part of the city’s efforts to provide play spaces throughout the city in locations convenient to residents, he said.

“We try and have a park within about half or three-quarter mile from every resident,” he said.

Once Miamisburg completed its master plan in 2021, it focused on designing and building Riverfront Park and Sycamore Trails Park, Davis said.

Beginning in 2024, city officials began looking at the neighborhood parks and prioritizing improvements in these locations, he said.

In 2024, Westover Park was renovated with equipment from Sycamore Trails Park and sports courts were updated at many neighborhood parks.

Miamisburg updated playgrounds at the Sixth and Pearl Playlot in July and the Mary Francis Playlot in May, Davis said.

“We’re planning for these efforts to continue at other neighborhood parks in the years to come as well,” he said.