How to avoid a locksmith scam

Locksmith scams prey on your desire to get back into your home as quickly as possible. In a rush, you’re less likely to vet the company you’re calling. After a search of locksmiths in your area, you may find a scammer using the name and logo of another locksmith. When you call, shady operators often don’t use a company name, just say “locksmith service.” They’ll offer you a very low quote for the service, then when they arrive you pay much more than the quote. Or, in some cases, they claim they’re unable to open your lock at all and you have to replace it with a new lock that’s much more expensive. Some have discovered they’ve been sent independent technicians dispatched through referral services and, in some cases, the technicians dispatched aren’t trained or qualified to do the job.

Better Business Bureau offers these tips to find a trustworthy locksmith: