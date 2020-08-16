How to avoid a locksmith scam

Being locked out of your home can be a scary and desperate situation. No one wants to be barred entry from their own home, therefore figuring out how you’re going to get back in may be distressing. That’s why it’s important to understand the panic of being locked out may make you more likely to fall victim to a locksmith scam.
Locksmith scams prey on your desire to get back into your home as quickly as possible. In a rush, you’re less likely to vet the company you’re calling. After a search of locksmiths in your area, you may find a scammer using the name and logo of another locksmith. When you call, shady operators often don’t use a company name, just say “locksmith service.” They’ll offer you a very low quote for the service, then when they arrive you pay much more than the quote. Or, in some cases, they claim they’re unable to open your lock at all and you have to replace it with a new lock that’s much more expensive. Some have discovered they’ve been sent independent technicians dispatched through referral services and, in some cases, the technicians dispatched aren’t trained or qualified to do the job.
Better Business Bureau offers these tips to find a trustworthy locksmith:
- Do your research. Read reviews to ensure the locksmith you intend to hire isn’t a scammer.
- Look into the locksmith’s claims, credentials and professional memberships.
- Ask family and friends for recommendations. If they’ve had a good experience with a locksmith, it’s likely you will too.
- Look closely at advertisements. If there’s no clear business name, it may be a red flag.
- Cross-reference the phone number with other locksmith ads to ensure the number you’re calling doesn’t operate under several names.
- Find out if the locksmith is insured to cover damages incurred during a repair.
- Expect the locksmith to ask you for identification to make sure you’re the property owner before doing work.
- Remember a good locksmith will be able to open almost any lock. Be wary if he or she can’t open your home.
- Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Ask about the cost of a service call, mileage and parts before having the locksmith come to your home.
- Ask for an estimate before the locksmith begins work. If the estimate doesn’t match the price you were quoted over the phone, don’t allow the work to be done.
- Look for a vehicle that’s marked with the company name. Be wary of anyone who shows up claiming to be a locksmith without clear association with a company.
- Know locksmiths don’t typically drill through your lock to open it. If your locksmith insists on doing so, consider hiring someone else.
- Pay with a credit card, in case you need to dispute the charge later.
- Get an itemized invoice (including parts, labor, mileage and service charges). Proof of payment can help you dispute the charge later if it turns out to be a scam.
For more information about locksmith scams, visit bbb.org or call 937-222-5825 or (800) 776-5301. BBB can provide lists of BBB Accredited Businesses in the industry and Business Profiles on businesses you may be considering.