Indoor playground entertainment brand coming to Dayton Mall

Nearly 10,000 square feet at Dayton Mall will soon be occupied by Kids Empire, “one of the fastest-growing indoor playground entertainment brands,” according to the mall’s owner, Spinoso Real Estate Group.
“With 50+ open locations across the USA, Kids Empire offers giant playground areas that include floor-to-ceiling climbing walls, play structures, drop-in ball pits and more,” Spinoso said.
The space is located on the upper level of the mall near JC Penney in a space formerly used for storage, a mall spokesperson said this afternoon.
“We are excited for the new addition to the Dayton Mall community,” the spokesperson said.
Kids Empire lists locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Virginia. Based on that list, the Dayton Mall location will be Ohio’s first Kids Empire.
We’ve reached out to Kids Empire for more information, including when it expects to open at Dayton Mall.
