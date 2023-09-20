‘Judgment-free’ beauty studio opens bigger location in Uptown Centerville

An area business that has spent more than a decade helping clients look good is gearing up to celebrate its new Uptown Centerville location.

Elevate Esthetics recently invested more than $300,000 in purchasing and renovating a space at 24 E. Franklin St., Street.

“I always dreamed of having my own actual brick-and-mortar and I have always wanted to be in the Centerville area just because of the way that they have been supporting their small businesses and I really felt like I could get a lot of support from the city and the community,” said owner Gisel Campbell.

The new location is 3,000 square feet, which is nearly three times the size of her former Washington Twp. storefront and provides ample room for Elevate’s beauty services such as brow, lash, and waxing services and spray tanning, earned “Best in Dayton” honors this summer courtesy of the readers of Dayton.com.

Campbell said she and her four employees took the space and quickly made it their own, removing the elements from the hair salon that previously occupied it.

“Before it was a lot of black and white and now it’s bright, airy and very tropical,” she said.

The extra space means being able to introduce spa services, such as relaxation facials, anti-aging facials, acne facials and teeth whitening, Campbell said.

“My intention is to definitely grow by adding to my team and offering more services as we expand,” she said.

Campbell said she started in 2012 as a solo practitioner in Kettering renting a space at suite at Salon Ventures, then moving into various storefronts around Washington Twp.

Campbell said her being a member of the Heart of Centerville, which offers networking and education opportunities for businesses in the Centerville and Washington Twp. area, allowed her to hear updates from city officials on what is happening around town.

“So (because of that) I was aware that they were really trying to revitalize by bringing in new businesses (and) restaurants that were just in alignment of what they were looking for, and so it was really exciting to be part of that,” she said.

Campbell said the biggest thing about that sets Elevate Esthetics apart from other similar businesses is the strict adherence by her and her team to being “an all-inclusive, judgment-free” spa regardless of a customer’s size or identity.

“We constantly are getting feedback from our customers about how this space makes them feel safe, and so that to me is extremely important for people to feel safe and welcomed when they walk into our studio for no matter what service they’re getting, no matter what background they are,” she said. “As a plus-size woman, I have experienced a little bit of judgment in the beauty industry ... and I have made it my mission to make sure that no one ever feels that way.

“I ultimately want them to feel more elevated in their state of mind when they leave my building than when they walked in.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening party

WHERE: Elevate Esthetics, 24 E. Franklin St., Centerville

WHEN: ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 5; grand opening party from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. that day.

DETAILS: Guests will have the opportunity to explore the newly designed space, experience products and services firsthand, and meet the shop’s team of estheticians. Refreshments and entertainment will be provided throughout the evening.