JUST IN: 1st National Bank building a new banking office, corporate headquarters in Lebanon

Harlow said being located between Cincinnati and Dayton, Lebanon and Warren County has been a fast-growing area.

He said the project has been in the works for a couple of years, but the growth of the bank in recent years facilitated the decision to increase office space and capacities for all clients.

“We outgrew what we have,” Harlow said.

The enhanced headquarters will house executive and administrative offices, financial planning, corporate training, commercial lending, and a state-of-the-art banking center for full service financial needs.

Explore These Lebanon streets will be resurfaced or have concrete repairs in 2021

“For over 150 years, we have been proud to call Southwest Ohio home. We embrace meeting the needs of our clients in both physical space and digital technology. The new headquarters is a testament to our commitment to provide exceptional services to our clients,” said Jillora Summers, CEO & Chairperson, 1st National Bank.

1st National Bank was founded in Morrow and currently has $250 million in assets, Harlow said. It has a network of 11 banking centers.