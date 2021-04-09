JUST IN: 1st National Bank building a new banking office, corporate headquarters in Lebanon

1st National Bank is breaking ground on a new main office and corporate headquarters in Lebanon.
Bob Harlow, the bank’s president, said the new, three-story building will house its banking center and administrative and corporate headquarters, next door to its administration building at 1160 E. Main St.
“We’re really excited about this,” he said. “This is the biggest thing we’ve ever done.”
Harlow said the groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled for April 21 and the project is expected to be completed by May 1, 2022.
He said the cost to build the new 25,000 square-foot building will be between $7 million and $8 million. DEI Inc. in Cincinnati has been selected as the contractor for the project.
Harlow said being located between Cincinnati and Dayton, Lebanon and Warren County has been a fast-growing area.
He said the project has been in the works for a couple of years, but the growth of the bank in recent years facilitated the decision to increase office space and capacities for all clients.
“We outgrew what we have,” Harlow said.
The enhanced headquarters will house executive and administrative offices, financial planning, corporate training, commercial lending, and a state-of-the-art banking center for full service financial needs.
“For over 150 years, we have been proud to call Southwest Ohio home. We embrace meeting the needs of our clients in both physical space and digital technology. The new headquarters is a testament to our commitment to provide exceptional services to our clients,” said Jillora Summers, CEO & Chairperson, 1st National Bank.
1st National Bank was founded in Morrow and currently has $250 million in assets, Harlow said. It has a network of 11 banking centers.