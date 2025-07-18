Sinkhole in Dayton leads to road closure

The city of Dayton has shut down the southbound lane of a portion of Riverside Drive because of a sinkhole.
The city says a sinkhole that is about six-feet by six-feet developed near Ryburn Avenue, which is in the North Riverdale neighborhood in the northern part of Dayton.
Crews will remove pavement around the hole to make sure there are no “hidden voids” beneath the surface, the city said. Both southbound lanes will be closed as the roadway is inspected and repaired.
Orange cones and a trailer-mounted message sign block off Riverside Drive near Ryburn Avenue. A metal cover and pavement was laid down at the sinkhole site.
The city plans to close the southbound lanes of Riverside Drive at Sibenthaler Avenue (north of the sinkhole) starting on Monday morning, likely at around 9 a.m. Crews hope to reopen the roadway by Wednesday morning. Ryburn Avenue at Riverside Drive also will be shut down.
Motorists traveling southbound on Riverside Drive will be detoured and directed to take Siebenthaler Avenue to North Main Street to Hillcrest Avenue back to Riverside Drive.
