Sinkhole in Dayton leads to road closure

Crews will remove pavement around the hole to make sure there are no “hidden voids” beneath the surface, the city said. Both southbound lanes will be closed as the roadway is inspected and repaired.

Orange cones and a trailer-mounted message sign block off Riverside Drive near Ryburn Avenue. A metal cover and pavement was laid down at the sinkhole site.

The city plans to close the southbound lanes of Riverside Drive at Sibenthaler Avenue (north of the sinkhole) starting on Monday morning, likely at around 9 a.m. Crews hope to reopen the roadway by Wednesday morning. Ryburn Avenue at Riverside Drive also will be shut down.

Motorists traveling southbound on Riverside Drive will be detoured and directed to take Siebenthaler Avenue to North Main Street to Hillcrest Avenue back to Riverside Drive.