Fairborn man charged in string of Yellow Springs business break-ins

The robbery charge is a second-degree felony, and breaking and entering and possession charges are both fifth-degree felonies.

Bricker was arrested by Yellow Springs police on Tuesday, following a month-long string of robberies in the village’s business district.

Around 6 a.m. Monday morning, CCTV footage shared with the Dayton Daily News caught Bricker allegedly breaking out the window of Heaven on Earth Emporium in Yellow Springs. Glen’s Garden Gifts was also broken into early that same morning.

The robberies began overnight on June 14, the weekend of the Yellow Springs Street Fair, the Dayton Daily News previously reported. Bentino’s Pizza, Wander & Wonder, Tibet Bazaar and Village Herb Shoppe were all broken into that same weekend.

Bricker’s bond has been set at $200,000.