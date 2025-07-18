Buc-ee’s begins hiring managers for Huber Heights location

Dayton-area Buc-ee’s enthusiasts will have a chance to work for the mega-sized, Beaver-themed travel center as the company begins its search for employees of Ohio’s first location in Huber Heights.
Buc-ee’s is looking to staff its leadership team ahead of the Huber Heights store’s estimated April 2026 opening, with nearly a dozen available positions listed on the company’s Workday hiring page.
Current openings for the 8000 State Route 235 location include general manager, assistant GM, night manager, grocery manager, deli/food service manager, human resources representative, gift/merchandise manager and janitorial/cleaning and maintenance manager positions.
Starting starting base pay for each position is listed as follows:
-General manager, $175,000 annually
-Deli/food service manager, $150,000 annually
-Asst. general manager, $125,000 annually
-Gift/merchandise manager, $125,000 annually
-Asst. deli/food service manager, $33 hourly
-Night manager, $31 hourly
- Grocery manager, $31 hourly
-Asst. gift/merchandise manager, $25 hourly
-Human resources representative, $25 hourly
-Janitorial/cleaning and maintenance manager, $25 hourly
To see a full description of each position or apply, visit buc-ees.com/careers.
A Buc-ee’s spokesperson previously told the Dayton Daily News the company typically begins its search for employees around seven weeks prior to a store’s opening date.
However, the company confirmed this week it’s on schedule for the previously announced spring opening.
Once construction wraps up, Buc-ee’s will be looking to hire dozens, potentially hundreds, of employees to fill additional roles like cashier, grocery stocker, team leads and maintenance workers.
