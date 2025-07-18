Buc-ee’s begins hiring managers for Huber Heights location

Current openings for the 8000 State Route 235 location include general manager, assistant GM, night manager, grocery manager, deli/food service manager, human resources representative, gift/merchandise manager and janitorial/cleaning and maintenance manager positions.

Starting starting base pay for each position is listed as follows:

-General manager, $175,000 annually

-Deli/food service manager, $150,000 annually

-Asst. general manager, $125,000 annually

-Gift/merchandise manager, $125,000 annually

-Asst. deli/food service manager, $33 hourly

-Night manager, $31 hourly

- Grocery manager, $31 hourly

-Asst. gift/merchandise manager, $25 hourly

-Human resources representative, $25 hourly

-Janitorial/cleaning and maintenance manager, $25 hourly

To see a full description of each position or apply, visit buc-ees.com/careers.

A Buc-ee’s spokesperson previously told the Dayton Daily News the company typically begins its search for employees around seven weeks prior to a store’s opening date.

However, the company confirmed this week it’s on schedule for the previously announced spring opening.

Once construction wraps up, Buc-ee’s will be looking to hire dozens, potentially hundreds, of employees to fill additional roles like cashier, grocery stocker, team leads and maintenance workers.