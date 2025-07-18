Buc-ee’s begins hiring managers for Huber Heights location

Breaking: Man sentenced on gun, other charges connected to investigation into teen’s death

With construction underway at 8000 State Route 235, Ohio’s first store is set to open in April 2026.
Construction continues on the Buc-ee's at 8000 State Route 235 in Huber Heights. The company is hiring staff for the location, which is estimated to open in April 2026. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

1 hour ago
Dayton-area Buc-ee’s enthusiasts will have a chance to work for the mega-sized, Beaver-themed travel center as the company begins its search for employees of Ohio’s first location in Huber Heights.

Buc-ee’s is looking to staff its leadership team ahead of the Huber Heights store’s estimated April 2026 opening, with nearly a dozen available positions listed on the company’s Workday hiring page.

Current openings for the 8000 State Route 235 location include general manager, assistant GM, night manager, grocery manager, deli/food service manager, human resources representative, gift/merchandise manager and janitorial/cleaning and maintenance manager positions.

Starting starting base pay for each position is listed as follows:

-General manager, $175,000 annually

-Deli/food service manager, $150,000 annually

-Asst. general manager, $125,000 annually

-Gift/merchandise manager, $125,000 annually

-Asst. deli/food service manager, $33 hourly

-Night manager, $31 hourly

- Grocery manager, $31 hourly

-Asst. gift/merchandise manager, $25 hourly

-Human resources representative, $25 hourly

-Janitorial/cleaning and maintenance manager, $25 hourly

To see a full description of each position or apply, visit buc-ees.com/careers.

A Buc-ee’s spokesperson previously told the Dayton Daily News the company typically begins its search for employees around seven weeks prior to a store’s opening date.

However, the company confirmed this week it’s on schedule for the previously announced spring opening.

Once construction wraps up, Buc-ee’s will be looking to hire dozens, potentially hundreds, of employees to fill additional roles like cashier, grocery stocker, team leads and maintenance workers.

About the Author

Aimee covers issues in northern Montgomery County communities, including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Butler Twp., Brookville, and more. She studied journalism at Bowling Green State University, and has been a staff writer for Dayton Daily News since 2021.