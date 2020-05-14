Miami Valley Research Park buildings sell for $3.5M+

3155 Research, with 1900 Founders and about 10.5 acres of farm land off Research Blvd., sold for $1.57 million, records show. Another 2.6 acres off Spaulding Road were listed as part of that transaction.

The sale price for 3123 Research was given as just over $697,000.

3139 Research sold for $1.3 million, records indicate.

Each building was sold with accompanying acreage, for a total of nearly 28 acres.

The goal is to take these properties and position them for future owners or tenants. Semarjian plans “significant renovations” of the properties.

“We’re pretty creative folks, and we bring tremendous value to the table,” he said, adding: “I think we have a recipe for success.”

Kettering Founders LLC is listed in local property records as the buyer for 1900 Founders, 3155 Research and the 10-plus acres of land on Research Boulevard.

The tax-mailing address for Kettering Founders is the same as the Solon, Ohio mailing address for ICP. Kettering 3123 Research LLC and Kettering 3139 Research LLC, which purchased corresponding properties in the park, have the same street address, as well.

With California-based Industrial Realty Group, ICP is the company that sold a former General Motors assembly plant in Moraine to a Chinese industrialist in 2014, leading to the creation of Fuyao Glass America, the world’s largest factory devoted to the creation of automotive glass.

County records dated all sales as May 6. The properties were listed with Apex Commercial Group.

