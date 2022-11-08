Kettering Health appoints interim CEO

The news following last week’s announcement CEO Fred Manchur, who spent nearly 12 years in the role, was retiring. Mewhirter is the company’s chief financial officer.

“It is an honor for me to take the interim post and guide an organization that I care deeply about through our next chapter in service to our communities,” Mewhirter said. “I’m particularly excited about leading the great people in our system as they strive to provide high-quality, innovative care delivered with compassion and respect for every patient and family member. Kettering Health is an incredible organization, and I thank the board and our leadership for the trust they’ve put in me.”