Kettering’s Cassano Health Center in west Dayton gets $4 million renovation

Kettering Health this week unveiled a $4 million renovation of the Kettering Health Cassano Health Center, located at 165 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., in west Dayton.
The renovation, which includes $2.5 million raised by the Grandview Foundation, is set to increase access for new patients in the 20,000-square-foot health center.
Kettering Health first opened the health center in 2003 to house the hospital system’s ambulatory teaching clinics for its residency programs. Kettering Health Dayton, previously known as Grandview, has 12 residency programs, and seven of those programs have a teaching clinic at the Cassano Health Center.
“It’s been 20 years since we made significant changes to it,” said Dr. James Schoen, director of medical education for Kettering Health Dayton. “Some of the newer parts of medicine and the delivery of medicine, things like integrated team-based care, require our physicians to be in closer proximity to behavioral care specialists, nurse educators, clinical care coordination ... and the way the facility was designed originally, it didn’t really allow that to occur.”
The renovated facility includes a new teaching pod with seven additional patient rooms, space to integrate on-site behavioral health and tele-health psychiatric care, room for additional office-based procedures, and upgraded equipment and technology.
“Our residency programs have gotten bigger over the last 20 years, and some of them are spending more time in the facility, as well,” Schoen said.
It reached the point at certain times of doctors not having enough physical space to see their patients. Part of the renovation included repurposing an area to create those new exam rooms, as it was previously used to house physical copies of patients’ records. As the network has been using digital records for the last decade, a room just for paper charts wasn’t needed.
“We increased our clinical space by about 25% and added seven exam rooms and also created two areas where we’re doing behavioral health consulting,” Schoen said.
Kettering Health hopes this renovation will help reach more patients, as well as let patients know about the additional services at that location.
In addition to family practice and internal medicine, patients can access nephrology, neurology, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, and hand surgery in the health center. A laboratory, pharmacy, imaging, orthopedic procedures and casting, and case management and social work are also available on site.
Kettering Health is made up of 15 medical centers and over 120 outpatient locations throughout western Ohio, as well as Kettering Health Medical Group, which includes over 700 board-certified providers.
