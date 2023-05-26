Kettering’s Cassano Health Center in west Dayton gets $4 million renovation

“Our residency programs have gotten bigger over the last 20 years, and some of them are spending more time in the facility, as well,” Schoen said.

It reached the point at certain times of doctors not having enough physical space to see their patients. Part of the renovation included repurposing an area to create those new exam rooms, as it was previously used to house physical copies of patients’ records. As the network has been using digital records for the last decade, a room just for paper charts wasn’t needed.

“We increased our clinical space by about 25% and added seven exam rooms and also created two areas where we’re doing behavioral health consulting,” Schoen said.

Kettering Health hopes this renovation will help reach more patients, as well as let patients know about the additional services at that location.

In addition to family practice and internal medicine, patients can access nephrology, neurology, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, and hand surgery in the health center. A laboratory, pharmacy, imaging, orthopedic procedures and casting, and case management and social work are also available on site.

Kettering Health is made up of 15 medical centers and over 120 outpatient locations throughout western Ohio, as well as Kettering Health Medical Group, which includes over 700 board-certified providers.