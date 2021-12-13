Kohl’s to bring Sephora experience to Austin Landing location

Explore Holiday shopping season spending expected to surpass previous years

Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, said the partnership is “a perfect illustration” of the bold moves Kohl’s is making to accelerate its growth and reimagine its future for the next era of retail.

“This new collaboration is an excellent example of two customer-centric, purpose-driven companies leveraging each other’s strengths to make aspirational beauty far more accessible to millions of customers all across the country,” Gass said in a statement.

Kohl’s filed a building permit application with Montgomery County late last month for the new Sephora at Kohl’s.

“We’re so excited to hear about the addition of Sephora coming to Kohl’s at Austin Landing,” said Danniele Simon, who handles property management as well as marketing and events for the shopping center. “Cosmetics and beauty products are a huge hit for just about everyone these days. Having the option to shop for these items locally will be great for our development and adds such a nice touch to the one-stop shop convenience of Austin Landing.”

Explore Miamisburg spring festival back on for 2022

Kohl’s customers at 200 stores started shopping the deep assortment of 100 curated beauty brands in August, and online at Kohls.com. Kohl’s and Sephora intend to expand the “immersive, premiere beauty destination” to at least 850 stores by 2023, with 400 locations targeted to open in 2022.

Kohl’s spokeswoman Ellen Panther said the company did not yet have any details to share regarding 2022 Sephora at Kohl’s openings.

Locations for the joint venture are selected based on existing Sephora store proximity, market opportunity and customer insights.