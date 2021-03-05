Kroger opens first $55 million automated warehouse in Butler County

Ocado Solutions provides the Ocado Smart Platform as a service to retailers around the world. That platform will allow Kroger to assemble an order of approximately 50 items in six minutes with robotics in an automated warehouse instead of approximately 30 to 45 minutes with a Kroger employee picking them up from various areas of the store, Ocado Solution CEO Luke Jensen said at the June 2019 groundbreaking for the Monroe site

Ocado is working to create similar partnerships with several grocery companies worldwide including Kroger.

An Ocado “shed” helps grocers achieve a higher degree of fulfilling orders compared to the in-store experience, which often may find a grocer short on an item or out of it altogether, Jensen said. It also helps lower costs.

Kroger’s partnership with Ocado will “bring customers fresher food faster than ever before, accelerating our ability to provide anything, anytime, anywhere,” McMullen previously said.

Sixty million households shop with Kroger every year and the scale of its digital business has grown rapidly, McMullen said during today’s earnings call. During 2020, the grocer had over 1.3 billion customer interactions across its digital modalities, a 30% increase over last year, he said.

“Our significant reach allows us to meaningfully personalize the customer experience,” McMullen said.

In 2020, Kroger presented nearly 11 million personalized recommendations per week, he said.

“When you look at that over the year, that’s more than a half a trillion offered personalized for customers during 2020,” McMullen said.

Kroger plans to open other Ocado sheds this year, McMullen said. The company has announced 10 of 20 customer fulfillment centers.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in June 2019 that the state-of-the-art facility represents “the intersection of Ohio’s budding tech and food sectors and the next step in advancing Kroger customers’ shopping experiences.”

TIMELINE: Kroger’s new automated warehouse facility in Monroe

May 2018: Partnership between Kroger and Ocado is announced, a first-of-its-kind in the nation customer fulfillment center known as a “shed.”

November 2018: The two companies announced America’s first automated warehouse would be located in Monroe. Total investment in building the structure is $55 million.

December 2018: Ohio Tax Credit Authority votes to approve an 8-year, 1.362 percent tax credit for the project, which is projected to create more than 400 jobs.

March 2019: Kroger purchases nearly 100 acres along Ohio 63 in Monroe for $3.1 million

June 2019: Kroger and Ocado break ground at the site of the project.

March 3: The new ‘shed’ completes the inaugural order