Large area health system selling nursing home, transferring operations of another

“We are excited for what these transitions will mean for residents and employees on both campuses, as well as for the larger community,” said Kevin Harlan, president of Premier Health’s Upper Valley Medical Center and Atrium Medical Center.

The transitions are on pace to be finalized before the end of December, and more information will be shared when they are, Premier Health said.

The sale price for SpringMeade was not part of the announcement, but its appraised value is just under $4.9 million, according to Miami County auditor records. The property includes more than 10 acres of land located on a 40-acre campus that includes SpringMeade Residence, a retirement community with coach homes for independent senior living.

Since January, Lebanon-based Otterbein SeniorLife has served as the managing partner of SpringMeade Health Center, while Vancrest has managed the operations of Koester Pavilion.

“Having operated SpringMeade since January, our board could not pass up the opportunity to acquire a like-minded organization focused on a resident-driven model and committed to exceptional stewardship,” said Bill Brownson, Otterbein board chair.

“We believe our organizations blend very well and together will contribute greatly to continued excellent services for residents and working experiences for employees,” Brownson said.

Staff at SpringMeade and Koester are employed by Otterbein SeniorLife and Vancrest, respectively.

“We’re pleased to be a part of Koester Pavilion and Premier Health’s Upper Valley Medical Center campus,” said Mark White, president of Vancrest. “We feel our missions align with a focus on care for both our residents and employees.”

Premier Health employs more than 11,000 people, and its five hospitals include Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, the region’s only level 1 trauma center. In addition, Premier Health provides care at its seven emergency departments, eight urgent care locations and more than 130 outpatient locations.