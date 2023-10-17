Lawn care company expanding with new $8M Dayton area facility

A fast-growing Hamilton County-headquartered company is planning to grow its presence in the region by opening a new Dayton area location.

Construction started Monday on a new, $8 million facility for lawn care company Oasis Turf & Tree at 9600 Oasis Way, co-owner Angela Reindl said Tuesday. The new facility is a 16-acre site on the east side of Byers Road, south of Benner Road and north of Old Byers Road, according to plans approved by the Miami Twp. Zoning Commission.

The 30,786-square-foot facility will include about 8,000 square feet of corporate offices, with the remainder dedicated to warehouse and indoor parking for Oasis vehicles, Reindl said. The main entrance will face Interstate 75.

Construction is expected to be completed by next summer, Reindl said.

The building will add about 80 jobs once it reaches full capacity, resulting in an annual payroll of more than $4 million.

The company, which provides lawn and tree care services and exterior pest control in Cincinnati, Dayton and Northern Kentucky from its 28,000-square-foot headquarters at 897 Loveland Madeira Road in Loveland, was founded by Reindl and her husband, Rob, in their garage in 1996. It then moved to a larger facility in Loveland before moving to its current home in 2019.

The new facility will be “very similar” to the Loveland site, with some minor changes, Reindl said. It will help the company continue to grow and provide jobs, she said.

“We’re at 93 (employees) right now at our current facility and we’re overflowing,” she said.

About 10 employees from the Loveland facility will move to the Miami Twp. location, Reindl said.