Local surgeon among first in Ohio to offer new treatment to ACL tears

According to Kettering Health Network, the BEAR Implant has the following benefits:

Outpatient procedure

Reduced invasiveness compared to ACL reconstruction

No long-term donor graft site deficits or symptoms

Preservation of ACL mechanoreceptors to help restore joint mechanics

Potential for decreased post-traumatic osteoarthritis

Superior return to sport index

“As a sports medicine, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, my goal is to get athletes back to their sport. Early clinical research data on the BEAR procedure showed that a less invasive procedure could successfully allow a patient to heal their own ACL tear, and I wanted to offer that to my patients,” said Tatum.

The recovery time is similar to other ACL reconstruction techniques. Tatum noted they try not to give time frames as when patients can return to sports or other similar activities as the recovery is more about how the injury is healing, but it is generally between nine and 12 months. Tatum also noted this procedure is only for patients within 50 days of tearing their ACL, and it is not for patients who have chronic issues with their ACL.

“There’s less morbidity associated with this procedure because I’m not taking grafts from somewhere else,” Tatum said.