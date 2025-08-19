Longtime Washington Twp. art supply store to close; owners cite rising costs

United Art and Education plans to close its location at 799 Lyons Road in Washington Twp. on Sept. 13. The shop has been open in Washington Park Plaza for nearly 25 years, according to the company, which has locations in Indiana and Ohio. CONTRIBUTED

United Art and Education plans to close its location at 799 Lyons Road in Washington Twp. on Sept. 13. The shop has been open in Washington Park Plaza for nearly 25 years, according to the company, which has locations in Indiana and Ohio. CONTRIBUTED
Business
By
Updated 36 minutes ago
X

A longtime Dayton-area art supply store will be closing its doors next month due to the rising cost of rent and lack of alternative local options.

United Art & Education said it was “with sadness” that it announced its Washington Park Plaza location at 799 Lyons Road in Washington Twp. will permanently close Sept. 13.

“With rising costs, we are unable to continue renting the space we currently occupy, and cannot find a suitable location nearby,” the business said on its website, www.unitednow.com. “We have appreciated your business in the Dayton area for nearly 25 years.”

United Art & Education said that, for a limited time, all items that are in stock at its Washington Park Plaza location are discounted by 20%, but some restrictions apply.

ExploreBeer meets beauty in new spa experience in Centerville

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The business said it will still be available to serve customers online with its free shipping policy and at retail shops in Mishawaka, Indiana and Fort Wayne, Indiana, plus Hilliard, which is near Columbus.

United Art & Education was founded in Fort Wayne in 1960. It said it serves schools, organizations and individuals from art instructors and elementary teachers to school supply buyers, fine artists and parents.

In Other News
1
Car wash chain to construct new location on site of longtime Miamisburg...
2
Sinclair to have its own electric airplane for future classes
3
Gigi’s Place breaks ground: Family-style senior living will have...
4
The Spot Restaurant has new owners: ‘It’s a pillar of Sidney’
5
Turner speaks as Fairborn rally urges him to commit to public ‘town...

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter