Longtime Washington Twp. art supply store to close; owners cite rising costs

“With rising costs, we are unable to continue renting the space we currently occupy, and cannot find a suitable location nearby,” the business said on its website, www.unitednow.com. “We have appreciated your business in the Dayton area for nearly 25 years.”

United Art & Education said that, for a limited time, all items that are in stock at its Washington Park Plaza location are discounted by 20%, but some restrictions apply.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The business said it will still be available to serve customers online with its free shipping policy and at retail shops in Mishawaka, Indiana and Fort Wayne, Indiana, plus Hilliard, which is near Columbus.

United Art & Education was founded in Fort Wayne in 1960. It said it serves schools, organizations and individuals from art instructors and elementary teachers to school supply buyers, fine artists and parents.