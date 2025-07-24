Beer meets beauty in new spa experience in Centerville

They also show saunas, self-serve dispensers for local beers, keg coolers, refrigerators and ice machines in the 3,803-square-foot space.

Owner David Smith of Tipp City said Hops and Harmony Spa will offer 90-minute sessions in baths enriched with hops, barley, and brewer’s yeast, which he said are known for their antioxidant, detoxifying and skin-rejuvenating properties.

Hops and Harmony Spa seeks to offer “a reinvigorating experience” that makes use of the natural benefits of beer, the business said on its Facebook page.

The new business also plans to use a small retail space to sell European beers on a rotational basis.

Smith said that market research shows “the younger generations are more so interested in experiences versus materialistic things.”

Although he has found the United States has four beer spas in Colorado, Texas, Florida and Maryland, Smith said he draws his knowledge and appreciation of the industry from the numerous visits he and his wife have made to European bier spas over the past 12 years.

Their most recent trip to Bath and Barley in Brussels in August 2023, Belgium inspired him to work toward making Hops and Harmony Spa a reality.

“Ever since we got back, I told (my wife), ‘We should maybe look at doing this,’ and finally, you reach a point where you think you’re done working, which I did about 10 months ago, and she encouraged me,” Smith said. “She said, ‘Let’s go do your business. Let’s put a business plan together, go out and research the equipment and stuff you’re going to need and let’s do this.’”

Smith said he has served nearly 25 years and retired from the U.S. Air Force, then worked a little more than 10 years as a government civilian and five years as a contractor. His wife has worked various jobs during his seven assignments, five of which were overseas, he said.

“We’re taking a leap of faith and putting our efforts and resources to starting this unique business, one we feel would be a great fit for this area,” he said.

The couple secured a loan through the Small Business Administration, developed a business plan and identified operating expenses, Smith said.

They’ve encountered “a few hiccups or growing pains, mostly because this is new to us and you don’t know what you don’t know,” Smith said.

As part of the business-starting process, they encountered an unexpected challenge: the higher costs of commercial renovations compared to residential ones, he said.

The couple is awaiting contractor bids to finalize the renovations.

“The next week or two will let us know if we continue to make this a reality or if we should consider ourselves lucky for the experiences we’ve gained over the last 10 months and let this dream of ours pass,” Smith said.