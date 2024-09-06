Miami Twp. OKs plan for Wawa convenience store, gas station on 741

The store will have six gas pumps and 37 parking spaces. It is slated to break ground in late summer or early fall this year and open in fall 2025, according to township officials, adding that timeline may change based on approvals, timing, supply and other factors.

“It’s exciting to bring a new brand that has been popular for years on the east coast to our community,” Trustee Vice President Terry Posey Jr. told the Dayton Daily News. “It has the added benefit of bringing a new business to a prime undeveloped spot in a major thoroughfare.

The move comes several weeks after the Miami Twp. Zoning Commission recommended approval of the plan.

The property, which was previously owned by Premier Health, was sold in June to Cleveland-based company Davids Rombach LLC.

The Wawa chain of more than 1,000 convenience/fuel stores operating in eight states has plans for a massive expansion in Ohio, as well as surrounding states, in the coming years. In 2022, the business said it plans to open as many as 60 stores across the Buckeye State in the next 10 years.

Earlier this year, Wawa broke ground on its first Ohio location, in Warren County’s Deerfield Twp.. It is also slated to break ground Tuesday at a site at Ohio 202 and Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights.

During the event, Wawa will share updates on all of its activity in the Miami Valley and Cincinnati markets, including projections on timing for openings and ground breakings, according to Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce.

The Ohio 741/Ohio 63 intersection near Monroe just south of the Otterbein campus is the proposed site of another Wawa, a plan for which county commissioners recently approved. The plan involves a 2-acre site that would include a 6,372 square foot convenience store with 10 fuel pumps, according to county records.